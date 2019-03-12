Joshna Chinappa stunned Malaysian legend Nicol David in the $107,000 Women’s Black Ball Squash Open with a suberb win on Monday. Joshna who won with a scoreline of 11-8, 11-6, 12-10 sailed into the last 16 of the PSA world tour gold event.

This was just the third time the Indian has beaten David, coming on the heels of her Asian Games triumph in August last year.

The Indian started on a strong note and wrapped the first two games quickly before the Malaysian great put up a resolute fight in the third. The contest was pretty much a close affair but Joshna build on the momentum to cap of a stunning victory.

Joshna will now lock horns with sixth seeded Sarah-Jane Perry of England on Tuesday.