Formula One returns for another season with the Australian Grand Prix this weekend. The first race of the season is on March 17 at the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit in Albert Park, while the 21st and final race will be held on December 1 in Abu Dhabi.

There have been many changes among the team line-ups for the new season. Some drivers have switched teams, some are making their debuts while others have been dropped or called it a day.

Here’s the complete grid for the 2019 F1 season

Mercedes - Lewis Hamilton (GBR) and Valtteri Bottas (FIN)

After claiming their fifth consecutive constructors championship in 2018, and with Briton Lewis Hamilton winning the driver’s title for a fifth time, and second in a row, dominant Mercedes is one of only two teams to retain the same line-up. Finland’s Valtteri Bottas will be hoping to overshadow his illustrious teammate and add to his three Grand Prix wins.

Lewis Hamilton (L) and Valtteri Bottas - AFP

Ferrari - Sebastian Vettel (GER) and Charles Leclerc (MON)

Monaco’s Charles Leclerc has been parachuted in from Sauber to partner Germany’s four-time champion Sebastian Vettel after a breakthrough rookie season as they work to break the Mercedes stranglehold. Long-time Ferrari linchpin Kimi Raikkonen has gone the other way to rejoin a Sauber team – now named Alfa Romeo – where the Finn started his career in 2001.

Sebastian Vettel (L) and Charles Leclerc - AFP and Reuters

Red Bull - Max Verstappen (NED) and Pierre Gasly (FRA)

Australian Daniel Ricciardo’s shock decision to leave Red Bull after five years for Renault has seen France’s Gasly promoted from Toro Rosso, who gave him his first Formula One start in 2017. He joins his old karting rival Verstappen, with Red Bull having high hopes of “Mad Max” winning the title.

Max Verstappen (L) and Pierre Gasly - AFP

Renault - Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) and Nico Hulkenberg (GER)

Seven-time race winner Ricciardo’s move to Renault on a two-year deal was the biggest surprise in the paddock and he is hoping engine enhancements will deliver him a car that can close the gap on Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull. Dependable and experienced German Hulkenberg begins his third year with the team.

Daniel Ricciardo (L) and Nico Hulkenberg - AFP and Reuters

Haas - Roman Grosjean (FRA) and Kevin Magnussen (DEN)

The American team have made steady progress since their 2016 debut and, along with Mercedes, are one of two teams to stick with the same line-up. It follows a promising 2018 in which they finished fifth in the constructors’ championship. Grosjean and Magnussen are in their third season together.

Romain Grosjean (L) and Kevin Magnussen - Reuters

McLaren - Lando Norris (GBR) and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP)

It’s all change for the underperforming British team with veteran Fernando Alonso leaving Formula One and Sainz Jr, the son of a double world rally champion, replacing him from Renault. Stoffel Vandoorne was let go, allowing exciting young British talent Lando to take his place for a maiden season aged just 19.

Carlos Sainz (L) and Lando Norris - Reuters and AFP

Racing Point - Sergio Perez (MEX) and Lance Stroll (CAN)

Canadian young gun Lance Stroll, 20, moves over from Williams to the former Force India team now under new ownership, despite a less than impressive 2018 when he was hampered by a poor car. He joins incumbent Sergio Perez, who scored a podium finish (third) in Azerbaijan last year behind Hamilton and Raikkonen, and a fifth in Belgium.

Sergio Perez (L) and Lance Stroll - Reuters

Alfa Romeo - Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) and Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA)

Finn Kimi Raikkonen brings huge experience to the team, formally known as Sauber, replacing Leclerc who has moved into his seat at Ferrari. He is joined by Ferrari academy graduate Antonio Giovinazzi, who races at the top level for a first full season with Marcus Ericsson relegated to reserve driver.

Kimi Raikkonen (L) and Antonio Giovinazzi - Reuters

Toro Rosso - Alexander Albon (THA) and Daniil Kvyat (RUS)

Thai-British driver Alexander Albon, 22, has won promotion from Formula 2, where he had four wins last year, replacing Brendon Hartley, while Russian comeback kid Daniil Kvyat returns for a third spell at Toro Rosso after spending last year as Ferrari’s development driver. He takes Pierre Gasly’s seat.

Alexander Albon (L) and Daniil Kvyat - Reuters

Williams - George Russell (GBR) and Robert Kubica (POL)

Determined Pole Robert Kubica has been out of Formula One for eight years and makes an unlikely comeback after suffering multiple injuries in a rallying crash. He is joined by Britain’s Formula 2 champion Russell with the pair tasked with reversing the team’s recent decline. Williams finished last on the points table in 2018.

George Russell (L) and Robert Kubica - Reuters

