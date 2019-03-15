India’s Harshita Sherawat made the country proud by winning a silver medal in the girl’s hammer throw event at the third Asian Youth Athletics Championships in Hong Kong.

The Delhi girl clinched the medal on Friday with a throw of 61.93 meters. Hung Chi-Hsien of the Chinese Taipei won the gold medal with a throw of 62.80 meters.

Sherawat had last month helped Delhi win the hammer throw event at the Khelo India School Games with an effort of 58.53 meters.

India’s second medal at the competition was won by Deepak Yadav. The youngster bagged bronze with a jump of 4.40 meters in the boy’s pole vault event.

Yadav, who comes from Maharashtra, had comfortably won the pole vault event at the 2019 Khelo India Games two months ago with a personal best jump of 4.80 meters.