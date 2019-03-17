Kolkata Knight Riders have picked Kerala pacer Sandeep Warrier and leg-spinner KC Cariappa as replacements for injured pace duo Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi ahead of the Indian Premier League 2019.

Warrier had a domestic season of note as Kerala reached the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy for the first time, and has been a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past. KC Cariappa, 24, has played for the Kings XI Punjab and the Kolkata Knight Riders in previous editions of the IPL.

Nagarkoti and Mavi were part of the strikeforce that helped India lift the U-19 World Cup in New Zealand last year. Nagarkoti, though, could not take part in the 2018 edition of the IPL either. Mavi suffered a stress fracture in his back and is likely to be out for six months, reported ESPNCricinfo. Kolkata Knight Riders begin their campaign against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on March 24.