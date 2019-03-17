ISL final, Bengaluru vs FC Goa Live: Chhetri, Coro hold the key as both teams eye first title
Both teams eye their first-ever ISL trophy when they lock horns in Mumbai.
Catch the live updates of the ISL 2019 final between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC here
Live updates
18.45: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Indian Super League final between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC at Mumbai. Both teams will be playing in the summit event for the second time. Sunil Chhetri and Co suffered a heartbreaking defeat on home soil last year. The former I-League champions were leading at half-time before Chennayin FC stunned them in the second half to walk away with the trophy.
Meanwhile, Goa look like a more complete outfit than they were in 2015, where, Chennayin emerged victors once again. Bengaluru were running away at the start of the campaign but their form tapered off towards the end of the season. Goa, meanwhile, steadily grew in confidence and not for the first time in the season, outclassed Mumbai City in the final four. The semi-finals turned into a one-sided rout. As for Bengaluru, they proved to be too strong at home and overcame the first-leg deficit to defeat NorthEast United. The final will be a different test for both teams. Perhaps, it could come down to what the talismans from the respective teams – Sunil Chhetri and Coro – can come up with.