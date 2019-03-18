Dominic Thiem denied Roger Federer a record sixth Indian Wells title, beating the Swiss great 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 on Sunday to claim his first ATP Masters 1000 crown.

“It feels just unreal what happened in this 10 days,” Thiem said after the win. “I came from a really bad form in all categories, and now I’m the champion of Indian Wells.

“It feels not real at all,” added Thiem, the first Austrian to win a masters 1000 title since Thomas Muster at Miami in 1997.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Thiem’s first Masters 1000 win:

Federer, who should be on his last legs at 37 and a half, plays 2 hours, nearly wins, ends up losing at the last in the final, then takes the mic to deliver a relaxed, jolly, upbeat, generous speech as if he’s handing out trophies at his mate’s golf weekend. — David Law (@DavidLawTennis) March 18, 2019

"I think it's not my right to congratulate you. You have 88 more titles than me." - Dominic Thiem to Roger Federer after winning the BNP Paribas Open title — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) March 18, 2019

Now both the King of Clay and the Prince of Clay have a positive H2H vs Federer.



🇪🇸 23-15

🇦🇹 3-2



Thiem has beaten Federer on all three surfaces. Federer has beaten him only on Hard Court. — 9-7 in the 5th (@97InThe5th) March 18, 2019

[7] @ThiemDomi wins biggest title of career at #BNPPO19, defeating [4] @RogerFederer 3-6 6-3 7-5 for 1st #ATPMasters1000 championship.



Thiem is 19th different champion in 19 events of 2019 season -- most in @ATP_Tour history (since 1990). — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) March 18, 2019

So Federer is 37 years old and his biggest problems in tennis are in his head. Go figure.



C'mon — Jonathan Shifman (@Servolley_JS) March 18, 2019

#FEDERER says every shot in Thiem's game has punch to it. Surprised he has not done better. His secret is that he can hit thru every shot and Rafa is best at that. — INSIDE TENNIS (@BillSimons1) March 18, 2019

Just insane hitting from Thiem throughout that final set. It really isn't often that you see Federer so thoroughly outhit from the back of the court. — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) March 18, 2019

Federer way too content to engage in cross court patterns the last two sets. Provided Thiem with the opportunity to dictate and control. — Nick Nemeroff (@NNemeroff) March 18, 2019

3-6,6-3,7-5: Thiem, who had so much troubles at the start of the season, downs Federer to win the biggest title of his career yet!! Wow wow wow. — Carole Bouchard (@carole_bouchard) March 18, 2019