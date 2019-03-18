Dominic Thiem denied Roger Federer a record sixth Indian Wells title, beating the Swiss great 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 on Sunday to claim his first ATP Masters 1000 crown.
“It feels just unreal what happened in this 10 days,” Thiem said after the win. “I came from a really bad form in all categories, and now I’m the champion of Indian Wells.
“It feels not real at all,” added Thiem, the first Austrian to win a masters 1000 title since Thomas Muster at Miami in 1997.
