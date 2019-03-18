Veteran India spinner Piyush Chawla says there is no mystery behind wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav’s rise as one of the feared strike bowlers in limited-overs cricket, PTI reported.

Chawla had worked with his fellow Uttar Pradesh teammate during his early days. The senior Kolkata Knight Riders spinner said Yadav never stopped improving.

“Kuldeep never labelled himself a mystery spinner. The term of being a mystery spinner is a myth,” said Chawla. “The main thing about Kuldeep is that he is a skillful bowler. You need to make that skill powerful and Kuldeep is working on that,” he added.

“The main thing about Kuldeep is he is not afraid of getting hit. I worked a lot with him in UP and here in KKR as well.”

Chawla reckons that Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will be able to make an impact at the upcoming World cup. “Kuldeep is bowling really well. He has been consistent in the last few months. With him and Chahal I think India has two wicket taking wrist spinners.

“If there are belters in the World Cup, the responsibility of the wrist spinners will increase. It is an advantage for the leg spinners even in belters,” he said.

Indian captain Virat Kohli recently said the players have to be smart in managing the workload during the IPL to avoid any kind of serious injuries before the World Cup. Chawla says every cricketer knows when to take a break.

“We all are professional cricketers. You only know how the body will react according to the workload. Every cricketer knows how much pressure they can take, and when to take a break,” said Chawla.

KKR has one of the best bowling units in the IPL and the veteran leg-spinner too feel they are good enough to excel on any any pitch. “I think KKR has enough in their armoury to conquer any pitch. But obviously would love to play all the matches in Eden. I wish we play all our games here. I love the stadium and the support we receive there.”

Chawla, who was a part of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning squad, has a unique record of bowling more than 1000 dot balls in his KKR career.