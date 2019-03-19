The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday offered a partial extension to coach Ravi Shastri and the rest of the coaching staff till the West Indies tour that follows the World Cup. The current deal ends after the World Cup 2019 in England.

The decision was made by the Committee of Administrators meeting. The BCCI and the current coaching staff will also have to go through the selection process to be re-appointed. “The way they were picked last time around after Anil Kumble resigned [in July 2017], the same selection method will be followed this time too,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror. “[For the extension] they [Shastri and Co] will not be needed to apply for the jobs,” he added.

India travel to the Windies after the World Cup and play two Tests, three One-day Internationals and as many Twenty20 Internationals.

The report added that the BCCI and CoA have not held talks with Shastri and his team [Batting coach Sanjay Bangar, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar] so far.