The Athletics Federation of India on Tuesday announced the squad for the upcoming Asian Track and Field Championships in Doha, Qatar and the biggest name to miss out is high jumper Tejaswin Shankar.

The national record holder is currently on a full scholarship at the Kansas State University and did not participate in recently concluded Federation Cup, an event earmarked by AFI as the selection trials for the Asian meet.

The reason, as he wrote in the letter to the AFI, was his exams that he would have to miss had he flown to Patiala for the competition.

“We are okay to miss out on a medal in Doha because I don’t consider that he will get a medal,” AFI president Adille Sumariwalla. “We clearly told him that you have to come here and participate in one of the meet and show his performance.”

“He was not able to do that and we have not selected him. The selection committee has taken the decision. He is not even in the TOP scheme. He is not a medal prospect and being national champion is of no value.”

Tejaswin had recently won the Big 12 collegiate athletic meet in Texas with a national record-equalling leap of 2.28 m. The qualifying standard for Asian meet set by AFI is at 2.25 m which none of the jumpers could clear at the Federation Cup.

Another youngster who is unlikely to get a look in is long jump national record holder Sreeshankar Murali who participated in the Sangrur Grand Prix but aggravated his heel injury.

“He did put a request for participation in Asian Championships but I cannot force the federation. He wants to train with his coach Murali – his father – in Palakkad. He participated in Sangrur and jumped 7.74 metres but aggravated his injury,” national coach Radhakrishan Nair said.

“Today he said his injury is okay as he was on rest for 20 days and slowly starting to train. But a heel injury is very serious and if he takes part now, it could prolong.”

Last year, jumps coach Bedros Bedrosian had quit after Sreeshankar showed reluctance to train with him. Bedros was also appalled by the lack of facilities in Palakkad.

“Bedros is ready to come back now. But the father wants to hold on to his son. We met all three of them and we offered them to travel with his son and the foreign coach to any place to train but they have not got back to us.” AFI president added.

The AFI informed that he has not asked for a trial as well.

The others who qualified for the Asian event by crossing the AFI standard but were not part of the national camp will undergo will undergo confirmatory trials on April 13 at NIS Patiala.

The big names who will go through the trials are Kamalpreet Kaur (women’s discus throw gold medal). Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (women’s discus throw), Murali Kumar Gavit (men’s 5000m gold medal) and Praveen Chithravel (men’s triple jump).

In the women’s event, Dutee Chand matched the standard only in the 200m but AFI said that she will participate in the 100m race as well.

Hima Das was named in the women’s 4x400m relay as well but the final team is yet to be decided as is the case in the men’s 4x400m team which includes six names.

Asian Games former gold medallist Seema Punia is not part of the squad after she choose to sit out of the tournament to “prepare for the world championships” which will be in September.

“Seema Punia is in Russia and training under a new coach only after we received a letter that he wasn’t involved in the Russian doping scandal,” Sumariwalla said.

The AFI is also considering sending 4x100 m men’s and women’s relay teams but that will also be confirmed only after the April trial. The Asian championships will be held in Doha from 21 to 24 April.

The full team list as announced by AFI can be found here.

(Clarification: The article originally mentioned Tejwasin is 22 years old, it has now been corrected to 20.)