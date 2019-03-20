Only Virat Kohli can answer if he can surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record of 100 international centuries but Indian captain’s biggest asset is his ability to keep things simple, feels South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis.

With 66 international hundreds at the age of 30, Kohli, many believe is a serious contender for breaking the batting records set by Tendulkar.

“Kohli I believe can go as far as he wants to,” Kallis said. “He is a world class player. He is hungry. He works hard. He has proved that over the years. The main thing about him is that he keeps it simple. People enjoy watching him bat,” he added.

So will Kohli break Tendulkar’s record, Kallis replied: “Only Kohli can answer that. If he is fit enough and willing enough to go but nothing is out of reach for him.”

The 43-year-old observed that India losing the One-day International series against Australia won’t have much of an impact on the World Cup. He said: “I don’t think Kohli will be under pressure. He has produced the goods time and time again. He is a world class player and the guys follow what he does. He is certainly one of the best in the world.”

Workload management has been a talked about topic over last few days but the Kolkata Knight Riders head coach feels it depends on the individual. “All the guys are professionals. They will know when to rest. We have a great support staff, the physios, the trainers who will know how to handle the guys.”

Like Sourav Ganguly, the South African all-rounder also predicted an open World Cup. “I think this year, the World Cup will be more open. The sides have to play good in the key moments,” said Kallis.

A depleted South Africa team won’t be favourites, said Kallis. “I don’t think South Africa will be considered as a favourite but sometimes when the pressure is less on you it can help. But surely you cannot write them off.”

Many South Aricans are signing Kolpak deals wherein they are choosing county cricket over international cricket. Recently, promising pacer Duanne Olivier signed a deal with Yorkshire: “I think its unfortunate but it is a living that we do. It will be nice to keep the guys in South Africa.”