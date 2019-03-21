Prajnesh Gunneswaran continued to show that he can compete at the highest level of international tennis as he defeated Britisher Jay Clarke 6-4, 6-4 in the last qualifying round of the Miami Open to reach his second consecutive main draw of an ATP 1000 tournament on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old, who had reached the third round of the Indian Wells tournament, will now take on Spain’s Jaume Munar in the opening round.

Prajnesh, who reached a career high ranking of 84 in the latest list, was completely dominant in the one hour 30 minute encounter as he broke Clarke’s serve in the very first game. And once he saved two break points against him in the next game, he never looked back.

The Indian’s service game was so strong that he did not face any more break points in the match as he bagged 79% of the first serve points and 72% on the second serve.

The Asian Games bronze medallist also started the second set with a break and then sealed the match with a love hold to make it to the main draw.

If Prajnesh manages to clear the first round hurdle, he will face Wimbledon runners up Kevin Anderson in the second round.