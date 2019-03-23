India defeated Asian Games gold medallist Japan 2-0 to start their campaign at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament on a winning note in Ipoh on Saturday.

Varun Kumar converted a penalty corner in the 24th minute to hand India the lead before Simranjeet Singh scored a diving field goal after skipper Manpreet Singh set it up with a brilliant pass to secure full three points for the five-time champions.

India will play Korea in their next league game on Sunday before taking on hosts Malaysia [March 26], Canada [March 27] and Poland [March 29]. The top two teams from the round robin league stage will play in the final on March 30.