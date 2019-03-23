A day after learning Lasith Malinga could potentially not turn up this season for them, Mumbai Indians suffered another setback after New Zealand pacer Adam Milne was ruled out of the Indian Premier League after suffering a heel injury, ESPNCricinfo reported.

The 26-year-old, who was bought by the three-time champions for Rs 75-lakh, suffered a swollen heel. This comes on the back of Sri Lankan great Malinga ruling himself out of the first six games of the IPL to play a domestic 50-over tournament, which is used as a barometer for World Cup selection.

Mumbai Indians are reported to be roping in West Indies quick Alzarri Joseph as Milne’s replacement. According to the IPL rules, the amount spent on a replacement player cannot exceed the base price of the original player.

Milne’s injury comes on the heel of a spate of injuries for fast bowlers in the lead up to the IPL — Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Andrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi all being ruled of the tournament.

Rohit Sharma’s side play their first match of the season at the Wankhede Stadium against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.