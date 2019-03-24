Harbhajan Singh rocked the Royal Challengers Bangalore top-order with a three-wicket burst as Chennai Super Kings shot out Virat Kohli’s team for a paltry 70 in 17.1 overs in the opening encounter of the Indian Premier League on Saturday.
CSK won the match by seven wickets.
On a slow Chepauk turner which surprised everyone, the veteran off-spinner opened the bowling and finished with bowling figures of 3/20 in his four-over spell that gave CSK the advantage.
Once Harbhajan was done with his spell, Imran Tahir (3/9 in 3 overs) had a memorable outing as well, proving to be too good for the rest of the RCB batting lineup with Ravindra Jadeja chipping in with two wickets.
RCB had only two genuine spinners in the playing XI and that made it difficult for them to mount a comeback.
CSK won the match by seven wickets by chasing down the target in 17.4 overs. It was their 7th consecutive win against RCB.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to... well, RCB being RCB: