Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has been appointed the head coach of the Malta national cricket team for an International Cricket Council qualifying tournament.

“There is a three-nation divisional tournament of the ICC from March 29 to 31 in Spain,” Sharma told PTI. “Malta, Estonia and hosts Spain will take part. As of now, I will be in charge of the team for this tournament.”

The Dronacharya awardee didn’t hide his disappointment about not being handed Delhi Ranji team’s assignment during the 2018-’19 season.

“Having served a junior coach and selector for past 18 years, I had expected that DDCA would give me a chance to work with senior Ranji team. But the panel of Virender Sehwag, Aakash Chopra, Rahul Sanghvi and Gautam Gambhir didn’t find me good enough. This is after Delhi Under-23 team won CK Nayudu under my coaching.”

The former first-class cricketer is well aware that standard won’t be very high. “I didn’t think about money when I said yes. I can make more money coaching in India rather than being Malta national coach. But it is a national team and probably I can discover a few talented players there,” he said.

“I am leaving tonight and we will have a three-day camp before we leave for Spain. I have heard that the skipper is an Indian. I am confident that I will live up to the challenge and get Malta into higher division of ICC,” he added.