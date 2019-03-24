Rishabh Pant set the Wankhede Stadium alight on Sunday night as Delhi Capitals piled on 213/6 in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League.

Walking in to bat at 112/3 at the end of the 13th over, after Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first on a surprisingly green-ish track, Pant roared back to form. After suffering from a poor run with the Indian team recently, the 21-year-old played a blistering knock of 78 off 23 deliveries, with a stunning strike-rate of 289. His knock included seven boundaries and as many sixes.

Delhi Capitals didn’t get off to the most promising start as opener Prithvi Shaw [7] and skipper Shreyas Iyer [16] were back in the hut in the fourth over with just 29 on the board.

Shikhar Dhawan [43] and Colin Ingram [47] then added 83 runs for the third wicket to bring Delhi Capitals back into the match.

But it was Pant, on the back of some sensational strokeplay, who took the visitors from a respectable position to an absolutely match-winning one.

The left-hander didn’t spare any Mumbai bowler, including premier Indian fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah who went for 1/40 off his four overs.

Pant’s innings on Sunday will surely hold him in good stead for a World Cup birth. The Indian team still hasn’t sorted its middle order out and a couple of more such knocks from the Delhi lad could seal a spot for him in Virat Kohli’s team.

For now, he left Twitter in awe with his ball-striking.

Just Wow from Pant ! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 24, 2019

Rishabh Pant is a serious player !!! — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) March 24, 2019

When @RishabPant777 is in the middle he is starting to show that you should stop what you are doing and WATCH!! Unbelievable hitting, what about those two 6’s off Bumrah...😮💪🏽👊🏽 #MIvDC — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) March 24, 2019

50 off 17 balls for @RishabPant777 ... #IPL2019 ... No idea why he keeps getting criticised In India ... Just let him play the way he plays ... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 24, 2019

Only one word for Rishabh Pant today. Wow. The sixes were exquisite but the boundary to get to 50 was simply special. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 24, 2019

Highest SR in an IPL innings (25+ balls):



348.00 - Raina (87 off 25)

288.88 - Pant (78* off 27) TODAY

270.27 - Pathan (100 off 37)#MIvDC #IPL2019 — ESPNcricinfo stats (@ESPNcric_stats) March 24, 2019

rishabh pant has ensured that the russell innings isn't even the most explosive played in the last couple of hours #MIvDC — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) March 24, 2019

Rishabh Pant's 18-ball fifty is the fastest by any batsman vs Mumbai Indians in all #IPL matches. The previous fastest was by MS Dhoni off 20 balls in 2012#MIvDC — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) March 24, 2019

Rishabh Pant shots are like how Jadeja celebrates after a fifty . Total swordsmanship plus Dhoni helicopter shots ! #DCvMI — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) March 24, 2019

Rishabh Pant is an incredible talent #DCvsMI — Ajit Agarkar (@imAagarkar) March 24, 2019

Rishabh Pant last 22 Balls



4 1 4 6 6 4 6 4 1 4 6 0 4 1 1 2 6 6 4 6 0 1



77 Runs ( 7 Fours & 7 Sixes ) — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) March 24, 2019

I'll just be the first to say it:



- Rishab Pant and his one-handed sixes.

- Federer's backhand.



Same guy.#MIvDC — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) March 24, 2019