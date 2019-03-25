Sheeraz Sheikh was the best placed Indian with a score of 48 out of 50 in men’s skeet at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation Shotgun World Cup in Acapulco, Mexico.

He was placed 22nd in count-back with 14 others shooting the same score in the field of 95. Four shooters, including world champion Vincent Hancock of the USA, shot a perfect 50 while 12 others missed one bird each.

The other two Indians in the fray – Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa – shot 44 and 43 to be placed 74th and 86th respectively.

In women’s skeet, American legend Kimberly Rhode clinched her sixth World Cup gold medal the last two years.

Among the Indians, Rashmmi Rathore shot 112 in qualification to end in 23rd place while Maheshwari Chauhan shot 109 to finish 33rd and Simranpreet Kaur shot 97 to be placed in 48th position.

In the final, Rhode shot 57 to leave New Zealand’s Chloe Tipple way behind in silver medal position with a score of 48. Donglian Zhang of China won bronze with a score of 42.

Tipple and Zhang also picked up the two Tokyo 2020 Olympic quota places on offer in the event as Rhodes had already booked hers earlier.

The American legend has won a total of 54 international medals including 30 Gold in a remarkable career spanning over three decades. She has won everything there is to win in her sport, including the Olympics (thrice) and the World Championships. Tokyo 2020 will be a record seventh Olympics for her.