Former captain Ricky Ponting Monday lauded David Warner’s impressive batting on return to the Indian Premier League, terming the knock a “great sign for Australia” ahead of the World Cup.

Warner hit 85 off 53 deliveries on his IPL comeback on Sunday after missing the previous edition of the Twenty20 tournament along with former captain Steve Smith due to a ball-tampering controversy.

His innings though was not enough for Sunrisers Hyderabad, who lost the match to Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets, but Ponting praised the left-handed opener.

“I spoke to him this morning, he said he was happy enough with the way that he played,” Ponting, who is coach of IPL side Delhi Capitals, told reporters.

“He still felt he was scratchy, wasn’t quite there yet, which I guess is pretty understandable.

“I actually felt that he might struggle in the first part of this tournament coming off not a very high standard of cricket over the past 12 months,” said the batting great, who admitted to have missed watching Warner’s knock.

He went on to add, “But great signs for him and great signs for Australia looking at the World Cup.”

Year-long bans from state and international cricket for Warner and Smith end on March 28 but the duo are keen to get among the runs in the IPL, ahead of the 50-over World Cup starting in May.