Steve Smith’s return to cricket was overshadowed by Ravichandran Ashwin’s controversial dismissal of Jos Buttler after he ‘Mankaded’ him during Kings XI Punjab’s 14-run win over Rajasthan Royals on Monday.

The Englishman was the first batsman to be dismissed in such a manner in the history of the Indian Premier League and had the cricket world debating on the ‘spirit of the game’.

We take a look at similar incidents that occurred in international cricket during the past:

1. Jos Buttler by Sachithra Senanayake - 2014

The previous Mankading incident dates back to 2014 and Buttler was once again the victim as Sachithra Senanayake caught him dozing when he left his crease during the final ODI in Birmingham. Although the spinner was booed by the home crowd, Sri Lanka secured a six-wicket victory to clinch the series.

Buttler latter admitted he was at fault even though he was warned on several occasions.

“It is obviously batsman error,” Buttler said to Cricket Australia. “If you walk out of your ground and someone wants to do it, it is in the laws of the game. It is all part of the game.

2. Peter Kirsten by Kapil Dev – 1992

The incident took place during India’s first tour of South Africa as the Proteas made a comeback into international cricket after an exile of 23 years post the Apartheid era during the Friendship series in 1992.

During the second ODI in Port Elizabeth, Kirsten wandered off his crease and Dev dislodged that bails and appealed. Umpire Cyrus Mitchley raised his finger but that didn’t stop Kirsten from exchanging a few unpleasant words while walking back to the dressing room.

Later on, Kepler Wessels reportedly hit Dev on the shin with his bat while taking a run. He was later fined 50 per cent of his match fee for unacceptable conduct.

3. Grant Flower by Dipak Patel – 1992

When New Zealand toured Zimbabwe for a two-match ODI series in 1992-’93, Dipak Patel Mankaded Grant Flower during the second and final ODI in Harare. Although Flower scored a gritty half-century, Martin Crowe’s 94 helped the Kiwis pull off a successful chase and win the series 2-0.

4. Derek Randall by Ewen Chatfield – 1978

The Christchurch Test made the headlines during England’s tour of New Zealand in 1978 after Ian Botham deliberately run-out teammate Geoff Boycott. However, more drama followed in the same match as Ewen Chatfield was Mankaded by Derek Randall. England, however, went on to win the match by a big margin of 174 runs. Pacer Chatfield later revealed he wasn’t happy with what he did.

“It should never have been given out because I didn’t do it properly,” Chatfield was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

“You’re meant to be in the act of bowling, rather than do it underarm the way I did it.”

5. Sikander Bakht by Alan Hurst – 1979

Having taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series during the tour of Australia in 1979, Pakistan were on course to seal the series after Asif Iqbal put them in control with a century in the Perth Test. But Alan Hurst, who claimed nine wickets in the game, run out tailender Sikander Bakht after he backed off too far. Australia won by seven wickets to draw the series 1-1.

6. Brian Luckhurst by Greg Chappell – 1975

Greg Chappell’s Mankading of Brian Luckhurst during New Year’s Day in 1975 was the first time the incident occurred in One-Day International cricket. But England comfortably chased down Australia’s total of 190 with three wickets to spare in Melbourne.

7. Ian Redpath by Charlie Griffith – 1969

When West Indies toured Australia in 1969 for a five-match Test series, the fourth match in Adelaide saw Ian Redpath Mankaded by Caribbean pacer Charlie Griffith during an intense run chase, where the visitors needed a win to keep the series alive. The match was drawn and that meant Australia had won the series despite a final Test remaining.

8. Bill Brown by Vinoo Mankad – 1947

The term ‘Mankading’ was derived in 1947 during India’s tour of Australia after Vinoo Mankad ran out Bill Brown. Since that day, any batsman that was dismissed in a similar fashion was ‘Mankaded’ by the bowler.

Though Mankad came at the receiving end of the Australian media during that tour, Don Bradman came in support of him.

“For the life of me, I can’t understand why questioned his sportsmanship.” Bradman wrote.

“The laws of cricket make it quite clear that the non-striker must keep within his ground until the ball has been delivered. If not, why is the provision there which enables the bowler to run him out? By backing up too far or too early, the non-striker is very obviously gaining an unfair advantage,” he added.

However, there have been instances where teams have withdrawn such appeals. Ashwin had Mankaded Sri Lankan’s Lahiru Thirimanne during an ODI game in 2012 despite several warnings. However, Virender Sehwag who was the stand-in captain, withdrew the decision immediately.