Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler was run-out in a controversial manner while at the non-striker’s end during the Indian Premier League match against Kings XI Punjab by skipper R Ashwin in Jaipur on Monday.

Buttler became the first victim of a dismissal popularly known as ‘Mankading’ in the history of IPL as Royals lost a thrilling match by 14 runs.

With Buttler going strong at 69 off 43 balls while chasing 185 runs, Ashwin ran out the Rajasthan Royals opener when he backed up too far. As per the laws of the game, the third umpire declared Buttler out but such a dismissal had always raised eyebrows in the game, perhaps unfairly so.

As expected Buttler seemed furious and had a heated exchange with Ashwin before leaving the field. The dismissal is sure to create a big controversy going into the 12th edition of the IPL. Rajasthan were 108/1 in 12.4 overs at that stage but finished on 170/9 in 20 overs.

The dismissal is referred to as Mankading, after former India all-rounder Vinoo Mankad. During the second test of the tour at Sydney, Mankad became a part of one never-ending controversy of world cricket that gave birth to a term called ‘Mankading’ when he dismissed Bill Brown at the non-striker’s end.

Here’s what the latest laws of cricket says about the runout at the non-striker’s end, according to the official broadcaster Star Sports.

Among Indians, it was Kapil Dev who had mankaded Peter Kirsten of South Africa during the 1992-93 series and in Indian domestic cricket Railways’ spinner Murali Karthik had mankaded Sandipan Das of Bengal during a Ranji Trophy match.

The Ashwin-Buttler incident sent Twitter into a frenzy late on Monday night with strong views on both sides of the topic.



Strong criticism for Ashwin

So disappointed in @ashwinravi99 as a Captain & as a person. All captains sign the #IPL wall & agree to play in the spirit of the game. RA had no intention of delivering the ball - so it should have been called a dead ball. Over to u BCCI - this a not a good look for the #IPL — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 25, 2019

He ain’t winning any spirit of cricket awards is old ashwin — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 25, 2019

If @josbuttler had been warned well that’s fine ... if he hasn’t and it’s the first time I think @ashwinravi99 is completely out of order ... watch how often this happens from now on !!!!!!! #IPL — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 25, 2019

What an absolute disgrace! @josbuttler spitting tacs and rightfully so!!! #RRvsKXIP — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) March 25, 2019

That is terrible!!!!!! — Sam Billings (@sambillings) March 25, 2019

I never had a problem with bowlers running non-strikers out if they stray out of the crease before the ball is bowled; the question in this case would be if Ashwin waited for Buttler to get out of the crease — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) March 25, 2019

I can’t believe what I’m seeing!! @IPL Terrible example to set for young kids coming through. In time I think Ashwin will regret that. — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) March 25, 2019

I’m a big fan of no-warning Mankad decisions usually, but there are two questions here.



Was it legal? Probably.



Was it fair? Don’t think so.



If you’re a batsman aiming to leave your ground at roughly the time the ball is delivered, you shouldn’t be a run out candidate. https://t.co/DyWf0emHBQ — Andrew Fidel Fernando (@afidelf) March 25, 2019

All for Mankading but what Ashwin has done is wrong. He paused and waited for Buttler to leave crease which goes against the spirit of the game.



Dickwella in 2017 was fined for a similar stumping attempt. He waited for batsman to leave the crease before breaking stumps. #RRvKXIP — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) March 25, 2019

Oh hell! Ashwin's run Butler out for backing up too far. Within the laws, but outside the spirt of the game. Unless the batsman had been cautioned earlier. We'll know about that later. For now, Punjab get coveted breakthru and the IPL its first major controversy this season — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 25, 2019

But, seeing as Ashwin technically did not break any rules, there was support for the KXIP captain as well.

Lots of drama on the Buttler run-out. He was livid but the law and the advisory on it is clear. The bowler is within his right to run a player out at the non-striker's end if he is out of his crease — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 25, 2019

Issue on whether Buttler was actually trying to gain an undue advantage is irrelevant to the Mankad debate IMO. Even if Ashwin was looking to get him out, even deceive him, if it’s within the laws, he is entitled to. If it’s such a blasphemy, then push for its removal. #IPL — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) March 25, 2019

#Ashwin resurrects a mode of dismissal that should be used alll the time against batter who look to gain an extra centimetre. What a guy! — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) March 25, 2019

If you are a young cricketer, consider staying in the crease till the bowler releases the ball, maybe? https://t.co/ivm0pOQB1V — Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) March 25, 2019

Don’t blame Ashwin here. As it’s allowed in the Laws of the game.. how is it disrespectful or against the spirit of the game if it’s allowed within the Laws of game?



Blame the administrators for making the Law. — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) March 25, 2019

Spirit of the game? Bad example for kids? The bowler clearly planned for a wicket and he got it playing by the rules. Why are so many people missing a point here? It's Buttler's job to stay inside the line, not Ashwin's headache to warn him. — Anish Anand (@testbowler) March 25, 2019

Buttler has no right to complain about this. Has to go if he is out there. — Clive (@vanillawallah) March 25, 2019

As for the spirit of cricket nonsense (what is this spirit thing anyway?) there are two men here:

1. The batsman who wanted to take advantage of the bowler

2. The bowler who acted within the rules and was not stupid

Who violated the "spirit"?#IPL2019 #Mankad #Ashwin #RRvKXIP

2/2 — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) March 25, 2019

I have only one problem with mankad. That it doesn't happen more regularly.



One mankad a game keeps spirit of cricket whingers away. #Ashwin #IPL — Karthik Lakshmanan (@lk_karthik) March 25, 2019

Not sure Jos Buttler was gaining an unfair advantage there... but Ashwin’s not wrong either as per rules. Non-striker needs to stay in the crease.... his responsibility. Weird one this! #RRvKXIP #IPL2019 — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) March 25, 2019

