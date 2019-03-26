Riding on the success of their fifth consecutive SAFF Championship triumph, the Indian senior women’s national team landed in Maldalay, Myanmar on Tuesday for the forthcoming second round of AFC Olympic Qualifiers which kicks-off from 3 April.

The Indian women have been clubbed with hosts Myanmar, Nepal and Indonesia in Group B.

“Arriving eight days in advance for the Olympic Qualifiers will help us to acclimatize faster. It’s an early advantage which we need to cash upon,” head coach Maymol Rocky told AIFF. “If you look at bigger tournaments, teams always arrive early.”

“It usually takes two to three days for a player to fully acclimatize to a new set-up. We are confident that we shall be cent percent ready for the first match, despite the hot, and humid weather.

“The temperatures in Biratnagar during the SAFF Championship served as a warm-up in this regard as well. The girls responded well to the conditions, and I am sure they will adapt in Myanmar too.”

The Indian women are currently unbeaten in the last 23 matches at the SAFF Championship, and have headed to the AFC Qualifiers with an experience of 14 International matches since January 2019.

“In fact, International Football is not just about the weather,” Maymol said. “Arriving early will help us to get a feel of the training pitches, and also the venues. Along with the physical part, it is important getready mentally. After all, switching to new surroundings can sometimes take time.”

India kick-off their campaign against Indonesia on April 3. The last time the two teams played in Jakarta in January, India had won both the matches.