India avoided late setbacks on Tuesday to defeat hosts Malaysia 4-2 in a high-scoring thriller at the 2019 Sultan Azlan Shah hockey tournament in Ipoh.

After a goal-less first period of play, Sumit scored first for India in the 17th minute while Sumit Kumar got the second towards the end of the half (27th minute). In between, Malaysia converted a penalty corner courtesy Razie Rahim in 21st minute.

In the third quarter, the pattern of winning penalty corners and not converting them continued for India but finally, the pressure paid off from set-plays. Varun Kumar scored of India’s eighth penalty corner to provide India a two-goal advantage. Both teams, overall, had an off-day from set-pieces converting just one of the nine penalty corners each.

In the final quarter, India did not look to just sit back and defend but the Malaysian pressure eventually paid off with three minutes to go as they reduced the deficit to just one goal. But, worries of a nervy finish were quickly put to rest for India, as Mandeep Singh immediately shot back with a field goal with seconds left on the clock.

After a not-so-convincing 2-0 win over Asian Games gold medalist Japan in the tournament opener, Manpreet Singh and his men conceded a goal in the final minute of the match to draw 1-1 against Korea on Sunday. Malaysia came into this match after 5-1 and 4-3 wins over Poland and Japan respectively.

India now have seven points and go joint-top of the table after three matches, along with South Korea. The latter was given a scare by the 21st ranked Poland before grinding out a 3-2 win in their third match. Malaysia slip to third and stay on six points.