R Ashwin’s run out of Jos Buttler in Jaipur during the Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab has created a furore in the cricketing world. Now, Marylebone Cricket Club (considering the custodians of the games laws), has issued a statement on the issue, clarifying that the umpire was within his right to declare Buttler out.

Ashwin, who is the captain of Kings XI Punjab, ran out the Rajasthan Royals opener, who was at the non-striker’s end, on his delivery stride in an IPL match in Jaipur on Monday. The act has left the cricket world divided on the ‘spirit of the game’.

Ashwin has defended himself stating that what he did was well within the rules of the game. But Royals Brand Ambassador Shane Warne and coach Paddy Upton, among others, have lashed out at the spinner, questioning his integrity.

First, here’s the law that governs the non-striker’s run out:

Law 41.16 Non-striker leaving his/her ground early If the non-striker is out of his/her ground from the moment the ball comes into play to the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the bowler is permitted to attempt to run him/her out. Whether the attempt is successful or not, the ball shall not count as one in the over. If the bowler fails in an attempt to run out the non-striker, the umpire shall call and signal Dead ball as soon as possible.

The full text of MCC’s statement, reiterating the importance of the non-striker staying behind the crease: