In professional football these days, most players go to any length to gain the slightest bit of an advantage. Even among the biggest names in the sport, you’ll find several divers and plain cheaters.

In such times, a young Galatasaray footballer set a wonderful example of sportsmanship recently.

During an under-14 match against Istanbulspor on Monday, Galatasaray captain Beknaz Almazbekov intentionally missed a penalty after being awarded one wrongly.

With his side leading 1-0 minutes before half-time, Almazbekov, a native of Kyrgyzstan, cut into the opposition’s box from the left and went down.

The referee thought he had been fouled and immediately awarded a penalty. But the truth was that there was hardly any contact and Almazbekov had simply tripped as he entered the box.

Istanbulspor players protested the penalty but the referee had made her decision. Almazbekov then took it upon himself to make things right.

The 13-year-old stepped up to the spot and calmly kicked his penalty shot way wide. His gesture was instantly appreciated by the visiting players and he was hailed on social media as well.

Almazbekov’s fair play didn’t go on to hurt his team as they comfortably won the match 3-0.

Watch the incident here