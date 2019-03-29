India captain Virat Kohli had made it clear that the Indian Premier League form will have no bearing on the final squad that is being selected for the World Cup.

“I don’t see the IPL having any influence on World Cup selection. I think that will be very, very radical sort of analysis,” Kohli had said before the start of the Australia ODI series. “We need to have a solid team. Before we head into the IPL, we need to be absolutely clear of what team we want for the World Cup. I don’t see anything changing on how the IPL goes for any of the players.”

Despite that, all anyone is talking about when Indian players are in action in the ongoing edition of IPL are their World Cup hopes and form.

Will this fringe player make it to the 15? Will that former great force his way back into the squad? Can the ones who are just about hanging on to their place in the team, make their case certain? Be it the fans or the pundits, the World Cup question looms large over IPL for the first time in the tournament’s history, and in some cases, not just for India players.

With that in mind, we take a look at how the Indian players perform in the early part of IPL before the final squad is announced in the middle of April.

The probables being considered here are based on our latest World Cup ladder (plus Shubman Gill as the 21st player).

This list will be updated on a daily basis during the IPL season.