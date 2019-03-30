Junior pistol shooters Sarabjot Singh and Esha Singh won the 10m air pistol men’s and women’s event respectively, to add to India’s gold haul at the end of day four of the ongoing 12th Asian Airgun Championships 2019 in Taoyuan, Taipei.

Sarabjot also partnered Arjun Cheema and Vijayveer Sidhu to win the junior team gold and bolster India’s overall tally to eight gold, four silver and two bronze medals with two days of competition left.

Sarabjot topped the qualifier with a score of 579 and then shot 237.8 in the final to pip Korean Kim Woojong who shot 236.6. Sidhu won bronze with a score of 217.5 while Arjun Cheema, the third Indian in the final, ended fourth.

The trio’s combined qualification total of 1718 was way ahead of Taipei’s 1699, to ensure a double gold for them in the event.

Esha too topped her qualifying round with a score of 576 and then shot 240.1 to win with ease and give India her third gold medal of the day. Korea’s Yun Seonjeong won silver with a score of 235, a clear 5.1 behind Esha.

Both the other Indian shooters also made it to the final but Harshada Nithave and Devanshi Dhama managed fifth and eighth places respectively. The three combined to win the team silver behind Korea.

It will be back to the seniors on Sunday with the rifle events on Sunday.