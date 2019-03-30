India paid the price for conceding a late goal once again as South Korea emerged victorious after a penalty shootout in a hard-fought final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament in Ipoh, Malaysia on Saturday.

Simranjeet Singh provided India the early lead in the first quarter from a field goal. Jang Jong Hyun equalised for South Korea with a penalty stroke with 13 minutes to spare in regulation time.

Manpreet Singh and Co had drawn 1-1 against Korea in the group stages as well, which was the only match that either team had not won.

This is the third title for Korea in the six-nation tournament.

In the penalty shootout, Korea triumphed 4-2.

The two teams had met in the 2010 final as well, sharing the trophy in that edition after the title clash was abandoned.

