India’s para badminton team won 13 medals at the fifth Turkish para-badminton international tournament in Antalya on Saturday. The Indian team came home with three gold, five silver and three bronze medals.

The three gold medal winners were Pramod Bhagat in SL3 men’s singles, Parul D Parmar in SL3 women’s singles and LY Suhas in SL4 men’s singles event. The two events are part of Paralympics.

The SL3 women’s singles silver medal also went to India as Manasi Joshi lost the final to Parmar. The men’s doubles SL3-SL4 team compromising of Nitesh Kumar and Tarun won the silver medal.

There were three more silver medals, one in singles and two in doubles. Krishna Nagar was part of all three finals as he won the medals in men’s singles SS6 event, men’s doubles SS6 event with Raja Magotra and the mixed doubles SS6 event with Polish partner Maria Bartusz.

The three bronze medals came in the SL3 and SL4 events. Nitesh Kumar won the bronze medal in the former and Sukant Kumar claimed the same medal in the SL4 event.

SL3 men’s singles champion Pramod Bhagat then combined with Manoj Sarkar to claim the bronze medal in the men’s doubles event.