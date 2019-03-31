Korea outplayed India with top-class defence that saw them hold the world No 5 to a 1-1 draw in regulation time and beat them 4-2 in a shootout to win the 28th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019 in Ipoh on Saturday.

Jii Woo Cheon, Lee Jungjun, Jung Manjae and Lee Namyong scored for Korea in the shootout while only Birendra Lakra and Varun Kumar managed to score for India.

Throughout the tournament, the young Indian unit put up valiant performances to remain unbeaten. However, they fell short in the final when they could not convert the opportunities created in the striking circle.

With the match not telecast in India, fans were deprived of watching the action unfold. Because, irrespective of where your allegiances lie, the goal scored in the shootout by Korea captain Lee was one to watch and be amazed.

What a finish by the South Korean Captain Lee Nam Young in the shootout, that saw them lift the Azlan Shah Cup for the third time.

Welldone Korea!!!#AzlanShahCup #azlanshahcup2019 pic.twitter.com/oJVr9puWvF — Darth Vadai (@DarthVadai) March 30, 2019

Korea won their third title in the prestigious six-nation tournament.