Roger Federer captured his 101st career singles title on Sunday, defeating defending champion American John Isner 6-1, 6-4 in the final of the Miami Open.

It was a battle between the 2017 and 2018 Miami Open champions with the big-serving American gunning to overcome Federer, who was playing his second straight Masters final. But it was the 37-year-old Swiss who raced through the first set, breaking Isner’s serve three times to take it 6-1. He needed only 63 minutes to lift his fourth title at Miami and 28th Masters trophy, before the start of the clay season.

With this vintage win, Federer also became the first player, male or female, to win multiple titles in 2019. The 14 WTA events and 19 ATP events before Miami were all won by different players. The Swiss had won the Dubai Championship in early March for his 100th career title.

To no one’s surprise, fans and observers were full of praise for the consistently dominant performances from Federer in the last three tournaments, with the Indian Wells final loss to Dominic Thiem being the only blip.

Here’s what the Twitterverse had to say about #RF101:

The numbers say it all

Roger Federer is #1 in the race, 22-2 (incl. Hopman Cup) in 2019, has 2 titles and 1 final, has started his journey to 200 titles and just played his best tennis over 2 weeks since Wimbledon 2017. Fairly decent. — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) March 31, 2019

"The only man to win multiple titles in 2019 and it is 37 year old Roger Federer." — Nusi (@NusiP8) March 31, 2019

33 different players had won 33 ATP and WTA titles this year.



Of course it had to be Roger Federer to spoil it ... — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) March 31, 2019

• 3 consecutive tournament finals

• 2 consecutive Masters 1000 finals

• 50th Masters 1000 final

• 28 Masters 1000 titles

• 💯 + 1 ATP titles



ALL HAIL THE ONCE AND TRUE KING 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼@rogerfederer #MiamiOpen — TeJaL (@FedfanTejal) March 31, 2019

a 37 year old at the Top of the ATP Race, after the 1st quarter of @ATP_Tour



Federer: 2280 points

Djokovic: 2225

Nadal: 1605

Tsitsipas: 1460

Thiem: 1145

Isner: 1060

Monfils: 995

Medvedev: 895

Agut: 890

Nishikori: 890#ATP #Rankings — Roger Laver (@DonaldTendulkar) March 31, 2019

The tennis community was all praise

What an event for @rogerfederer and @JohnIsner John, great effort and get well soon. Roger, your mastery of this game never gets old. And seemingly, neither do you. Congrats and many more. @MiamiOpen — James Blake (@JRBlake) March 31, 2019

Congrats @rogerfederer !! #101 @MiamiOpen i cannot stress to you how gracious and amazing this guy is! he is a 🦄!!! — Rennae Stubbs (@rennaestubbs) March 31, 2019

Bummer for the big man. Helluva run again. Congrats @rogerfederer Goooooood for you. Again. — Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) March 31, 2019

@rogerfederer #101 no words just awe 👏👏👏👏a terrific tournament for @JohnIsner let’s hope it’s a quick recovery @JRBlake congrats @MiamiOpen is growing and off to a great start @HardRockStadium — Paul Annacone (@paul_annacone) March 31, 2019

