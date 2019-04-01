Roger Federer captured his 101st career singles title on Sunday, defeating defending champion American John Isner 6-1, 6-4 in the final of the Miami Open.
It was a battle between the 2017 and 2018 Miami Open champions with the big-serving American gunning to overcome Federer, who was playing his second straight Masters final. But it was the 37-year-old Swiss who raced through the first set, breaking Isner’s serve three times to take it 6-1. He needed only 63 minutes to lift his fourth title at Miami and 28th Masters trophy, before the start of the clay season.
With this vintage win, Federer also became the first player, male or female, to win multiple titles in 2019. The 14 WTA events and 19 ATP events before Miami were all won by different players. The Swiss had won the Dubai Championship in early March for his 100th career title.
To no one’s surprise, fans and observers were full of praise for the consistently dominant performances from Federer in the last three tournaments, with the Indian Wells final loss to Dominic Thiem being the only blip.
