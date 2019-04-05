Vidarbha coach Chandrakant Pandit’s hugely successful tenure has attracted interest from other state associations and the sought-after coach said on Friday that he will “assess” his future shortly, PTI reported.

The former India wicketkeeper, who guided Vidarbha to back-to-back Ranji Trophy and Irani Trophy triumphs, stated that he wants to spend more time with his family.

“I have come to Nagpur to speak to Vidarbha Cricket Association officials,” Pandit was quoted as saying. “I will take a call about my future in a day or two. I am having some discussions with them. Let’s see how it turns out.”

“It is true that I want to spend some more time with my family but I have not taken any decision yet.

“I have received feelers through indirect sources. Therefore I don’t know if these are offers unless I am officially contacted by state associations. But yes, there has been some interest shown to avail my services,” he added.

He was involved in his 11th Ranji final sixth as coach when Vidarbha took on Saurashtra in the final earlier this year. After featuring in five Ranji finals – four for Mumbai and one for Madhya Pradesh – during his 21 seasons in first-class cricket, Pandit has done one better in his second avatar as coach.

In the past, he has been the India Under-19 coach for a World Cup, and also served as the Under-19 chief selector.