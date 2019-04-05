As the qualifying process for Tokyo Olympics begins, India’s ace rifle shooter Sanjeev Rajput faces a different fight.

The two-time Olympian has approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court after Yamunanagar’s deputy commissioner issued a show cause notice to him cancelling his arms license. The show cause notice asks Rajput why his arms license should not be cancelled because of a pending rape case against him.

The 38-year-old shooter’s arm’s license expires in June 2020 and if it is not renewed, he may have to miss the Tokyo Olympics which are scheduled to be held in August next year. Rajput has not yet qualified for the Games.

Yamunanagar DC Amna Tasneem said that she refused the extension of his arms license because of the rape case against Rajput.

“I am refusing extension of his arms license as of now because there is a case sub judice against him under section 376 of the IPC and other related sections also, which is pertaining to a complaint of rape and molestation against the gentleman,” Tasneem told Scroll.in.

On Thursday, Justice Tejinder Singh Dhindsa of the High Court asked the Haryana government to reply by April 12 after Rajput raised the matter.

“Petitioner herein is stated to be an Arjuna Award winner in the year 2010 and having represented the nation in the Beijing and London Olympics in the year 2008 and 2012 respectively in the capacity of an ace shooter,” the order read.

“On 22.11.2018 (Anexure P-9), petitioner was served with a show cause notice issued from the District Magistrate, Yamuna Nagar contemplating the cancellation of his arms license bearing No.6619/June/D.M.Y./2011.”

The order also mentions that Rajput responded to the show cause notice on December 5, 2018 but no final decision on the same has been taken.

“Since the case is sub-judice and the model code of conduct is in place, I need to wait for court’s judgment in this case before I can decide if he can have arm’s license or not,” Tasneem.

Rajput had approached the DC office for addition of one weapon on his arm licence and extension of area validity. He is scheduled to take part in the shooting world cup to be held in Beijing in the final week of April.

Rajput was booked on charges of rape following a complaint by a fellow national shooter at Delhi’s Chanakyapuri police station on December 4. They were in a relationship and Rajput had promised to marry her, according to the First Information Report. He, however, reneged on the promise.