Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand will take on Russian Sergey Karjakin in the sixth round of Shamkir Chess tournament, also known as the Vugar Gashimov memorial in Shamkir, Azerbaijan.

The Indian ace has played a couple of fine games so far in the first five rounds, that has taken him to three points. The momentum should help Anand to finish on a high as he is currently behind world champion Magnus Carlsen, who has 3.5 points in his kitty.

Anand shares the second spot along with Karjakin while Ding Liren of China, Alexander Grischuk of Russia, David Navara of Czech Republic and local star Teimour Radjabov are closely sharing the fourth spot with 2.5 points apiece.

With four more rounds still to come, Anand is sitting pretty in the tournament but will have to probably win two more games in order to the win the tournament. So far the Indian defeated Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan and Anish Giri of Holland besides losing one game against Carlsen.

Anand had winning position against Czech Grandmaster David Navara but the game ended in a draw while against Mamedyarov he was just lost before turning the tables.

Anand also scored his first ever classical game victory against dutchman Anish Giri. Prior to the fifth round Giri had beaten Anand twice besides 16 drawn encounters. Magnus Carlsen is looking for his fourth title here in as many appearances and so far he has been in his elements.

For Anand the key might be the white games and he has the favourable colour against Grischuk and Topalov in round seven and nine.

Carlsen will meet Ding Liren in the next round and the Chinese is known to be a tough customer. Ding Liren is the second player from Asia after Anand to have crossed the 2800 ELO rating barrier.

Pairings round 6: Sergey Karjakin (RUS, 3) vs Vishwanathan Anand (IND, 3); Magnus Carlsen (NOR, 3.5) vs Ding Liren (CHN, 2.5); Anish Giri (NED, 1.5) vs David Navara (CZE, 2.5); Alexander Grischuk (RUS, 2.5) vs Teimour Radjabov (AZE, 2.5); Veselin Topalov (BUL, 2) vs Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (AZE, 2).