Hockey India on Monday named Graham Reid as the new coach of the India men’s hockey Team. The 54-year-old will join the team in Bengaluru shortly for the on-going national camp at Sports Authority of India complex.

Reid has a decorated playing career as the defender for Australia and was a part of the silver medal winning team at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. He was also part of the Australian squad that won back-to-back Champions Trophy titles in 1984, 1985, 1989 and 1990.

With 130 International Caps, Reid took to coaching a national team when he was appointed assistant coach in 2009 for Australia. During this tenure, he was elevated to the head coach position and he guided the Australian team to their fifth consecutive Champions Trophy title in 2012.

He was named Head Coach in 2014, where he contributed to Australian squad’s reign as world No 1 team.

Under his guidance, they won the World League semi-final in Antwerp and went on to win the World League Final in Raipur the same year.

A member of the Queensland Hockey Hall of Fame, Reid moved to the Netherlands in 2017 to serve as the head coach of Amsterdam Club. In his recent stint, he worked as the assistant coach for the Netherlands, who won the silver medal at the 2018 men’s World Cup.

“Graham Reid is backed by a successful career as a player and also comes with strong coaching experience, having worked with the Australian and the Netherlands national teams,” stated Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad, President of Hockey India.

“We are hopeful his experience and expertise will help the Indian Men’s Hockey Team achieve desirable results leading up to and at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.”

After being appointed, Reid said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to be appointed as Chief Coach of the Indian Men’s hockey team.

“No other country has a history in this sport that can compare to India. As an opposition coach, I have enjoyed watching first hand the steady rise of the Indian team to one of the most exciting and threatening teams in world hockey. I have a passion for the fast and attacking brand of hockey that India plays which marries closely with the Australian style.

“I am looking forward to working with Hockey India, SAI, MYAS, team Support Staff and players with the continuation of positive development of the team in the lead up to the Tokyo Olympics. My wife will also be moving to India in August and we are very happy to be making a home in Bengaluru.”