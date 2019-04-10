Second seeded Ranjit Singh powered his way past Sagren Govender 11-7, 11-4, 11-5 in the men’s first round of the Otters Club Vedanta Squash Open in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Ranjit started the game strong with Sagren making unforced errors helping him take a 3-0 lead but his opponent bounced back after the initial hitch to score a few smart points and level the scores at 3-3.

Sagren started attacking after that scoring back to back winners to take a 6-4 lead but Ranjit did not let a few mistakes affect his game and bounced back to take the first game 11-7.

The second game started out on a promising note with Sagren and Ranjit going neck to neck till 2-2 but Ranjit switched gears and just took off from there scoring quick points and wearing down his opponent to race to a 11-4 win.

A visibly tired Sagren was no match to the skill and speed of Ranjit in the third game.

In other matches, third seed Abhishek Agarwal overpowered Manjeet Gupta 11-5, 11-2, 11-3 while Naveen Jangra defeated Aditya Jaiswal 11-5, 11-3, 11-5.

In the U-19 category, unseeded Arnaav Sareen got the better of Kunal Singh 11-1, 11-9, 11-3 while Neel Joshi took out Sathya Narayanan S 11-2, 11-2, 11-2.

Results: Men (Round 1): Saurabh Sinha bt Abhishek Thapar 11-2, 11-8, 7-11, 11-5; Satyam Kumar bt Ranaditya Palit 11-7, 11-1, 11-2; Mahesh Kadam bt Atul Kumar Singh 11-1, 11-6, 11-7; Mehul Kumar [17/32] bt Kiran Shinde11-2, 11-2, 11-1; Vaibhav Chauhan [9/16] bt Aaroh Soni 11-7, 2-11, 1-11, 12-10, 11-2; Sandeep Jangra [9/16] bt Saurabh Sinha 11-5, 11-2, 11-4; Awdesh Yadav [17/32] bt Bibhudatta Nayak 11-2, 11-1, 11-1; Ajit Sharma [17/32] bt Kushagra Singh 11-6, 11-1, 11-1; Naveen Jangra [5/8] bt Aditya Jaiswal 11-5, 11-3, 11-5; Abhishek Agarwal [3/4] bt Manjeet Gupta 11-5, 11-1, 11-3; Guhan Senthilkumar [5/8] bt Tanay Sharda 11-2, 11-4, 11-3; Rahul Baitha [5/8] bt Mahesh Kadam 11-4, 11-6, 11-1; Ranjit Singh [2] bt Sagren Govender 11-7, 11-4, 11-5.