That MS Dhoni practically has the speed of light behind the stumps is common knowledge by now. His no-look run outs and quicksilver stumpings make for a long, entertaining highlight reel.

On Tuesday, he added another such moment to the list, with young Shubman Gill on the receiving end in the Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders, which Chennai Super Kings won by seven wickets.

KKR were already in disarray at 44/5 in the ninth over and it needed a special effort to bat it out against the CSK spinners on the tough Chepauk pitch, which has come under criticism from the home team as well. Even then, the moment of brilliance from Dhoni lit up the match on the first ball of the 11th over.

Imran Tahir sent down a wrong ‘un to KKR’s Gill, who was foxed by the spinner and tried to go for a drive while MSD caught on the movement in a flash. The googly slipped between bat and pad and before the batsman knew it, Dhoni had whipped the bails in seeming ease.

While Gill looked about, Tahir was already celebrating in his characteristic enthusiastic fashion. The celebrations were valid, Dhoni had indeed been lightening quick behind the stumps.

You can relive Dhoni’s reflex-stumping here (Courtesy: iplt20.com)

KR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, who was in the audience, looked as stunned as his team while Gill walked back on 9 off 12, with KKR struggling at 47/6. They managed a total of 108 with Andre Russell remaining unbeaten on an uncharacteristic 44-ball 50.

Deepak Chahar (3/20) snared three wickets while veteran spinners Harbhajan Singh (2/15) and Imran Tahir (2/21) grabbed two each.

Chasing a paltry 109, the defending champions rode on Faf du Plessis unbeaten 43 off 45 balls to top the IPL 2019 table and ensure they are well on course for the playoffs.