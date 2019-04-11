Kieron Pollard smashed 83 off 31 deliveries in what will go down as a iconic Indian Premier League knock to power Mumbai Indians to a thrilling three-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday.
The big-hitting West Indian’s blitz helped hosts Mumbai chase down their target of 198 as he lifted his side from 62/3 after nine overs to single-handedly revive Mumbai’s hopes.
It was a throwback to the time when Pollard was among the most valuable IPL players, with MI continuing to retain him over the years. With this one knock he proved once again that he is one of the most destructive batsmen to have, especially at the end of the innings.
Captaining the team in place of the injured Rohit Sharma, he promoted himself to number four to produce his IPL best in front of a raucous home crowd. The Wankhede Stadium was treated to a display of brutal hitting, with as many as 10 sixes in his innings to smash the record for most runs scores in the last 10 overs of a chase in IPL history.
His scintillating knock sparked awe and praise on social media, with the cricket fraternity on Twitter expressing variations of the same thought – “unbelievable” and “incredible”. Here’s a look at what Twitter had to say.
