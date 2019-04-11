Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Pinki Rani Jangra (51kg) and reigning youth world champion Sakshi (57kg) assured India of its third and fourth medal of the Cologne Boxing World Cup after entering the semi-finals on Thursday.

Continuing her impeccable form, Pinki Rani put up yet another dominating performance to blank Thailand’s Phunsang Cahiranchaya 5-0 in the quarter-final bout. The 18-year-old Sakshi won in contrasting fashion as she faced some stiff resistance from Cecille Kelle of Denmark. The Indian had to dig deep to stave off the Dane’s challenge to win by a split-decision verdict.

The Indian contingent is already confirmed of at least a silver and a bronze after Meena Kumari Maisnam and Pwilao Basumatary reached the final and semi-finals in the 54kg and 64kg respectively. With only three boxers in the fray in the 54kg category, Strandja Memorial gold medallist Maisnam walked into the finals.

Similarly, due to the 64kg category having just five pugilists, Basumatary is already through to the semi-finals.

Earlier in the day, Anjali Tushar’s campaign came to an end following her 0-5 loss to Yvonne Baek Rasmussen of Denmark in the opening round of the 69kg category.

India has sent a seven-member team to this prestigious European event this time following a healthy haul of six medals from the erstwhile Chemistry Cup held at Halle last year. Gaurav Solanki (52kg) and Mohammed Hussamuddin (56kg) were the only Indians to stand on the top podium in the previous edition.

21 nations have taken part across 17 weight categories at this tournament and will help the boxers prepare for the World Championships to be held later this year.