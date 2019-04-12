Mahendra Singh Dhoni notched his 100th win as a captain in the Indian Premier League on Thursday after helping Chennai Super Kings pull off a thrilling chase against Rajasthan Royals. However, the CSK captain was at the centre of controversy after he stormed onto the field to argue about an umpiring call in the 20th over.

Before Mitchell Santner struck a match-winning six of the last ball, he faced a full toss from Stokes that seemed above waist height and the umpire stuck out his hand to signal a no-ball that was over-ruled by his officiating partner at square leg.

An angry Dhoni walked out of the dugout to get into a heated exchange with the umpires as Stokes tried to pacify the supposed ‘captain cool’.

Later, in the post-match press conference, CSK coach Stephen Fleming shed light on why Dhoni got involved at all.

“Our understanding was that the umpire at the bowler’s end had called the no ball and then there was confusion around whether it was a no ball or not,” Fleming said. “MS was after some clarity and it didn’t seem to be coming. So, he took the opportunity to go out in there and discuss it with the umpires. That’s how I saw it and that’s how I discussed it with him afterward.”

“He only just wanted clarity. The rights and wrongs will be discussed by everybody, including Mahi, I’m sure. But, I think, it’ll be a discussion for the umpires afterwards and I am a watcher as you guys are, for now. But he was certainly fired up about the way the decision was handled and why it was overturned or if it was overturned. So, there was a lack of clarity, obviously, for him and he wanted to get it clarified at that key moment. It’s unusual but he’s usually pretty calculated. It’ll be something he will be questioned about for sure, for a long time,” he concluded.

Dhoni top-scored with 58 off 43 deliveries as Chennai chased down their target of 152 with number eight Mitchell Santner hitting a last-ball six against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

The visitors won by four wickets. Dhoni was bowled by England all-rounder Ben Stokes from the third ball of the final over to leave Chennai needing eight runs off the last three deliveries.

Santner, though, kept his nerves amid the commotion to hit Stokes’ last ball for a six over long-on.

