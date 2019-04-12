The Memphis Grizzlies fired coach J.B. Bickerstaff and demoted general manager Chris Wallace to a scouting position as part of a major management overhaul, the NBA team announced on Thursday.

“In order to put our team on the path to sustainable success, it was necessary to change our approach to basketball operations,” chairman Robert Pera said in a statement.

“I look forward to a re-energized front office and fresh approach to Memphis Grizzlies basketball under new leadership, while retaining the identity and values that have distinguished our team.”

Bickerstaff was promoted to interim head coach during the 2017-18 season after David Fizdale was fired and given the job permanently 11 months ago. The team went 15-48 under Bickerstaff in his first season and 33-49 this season.

Long-time GM Wallace and vice president of basketball operations John Hollinger were demoted to scouting and senior advisory roles.

Wallace had replaced Jerry West as Grizzlies general manager in 2007.

The Grizzlies also promoted Jason Wexler to president.