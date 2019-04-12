Ramkumar Ramanathan’s run at the ATP Challenger in Taipei came to an end in the quarter-final. The India No 2 went down to Korea’s Kwon Soonwoo 6-7(6), 3-6 in the singles. Ramkumar and partner Saketh Myneni also lost in the doubles quarter-final.

Meanwhile, India’s top-ranked women’s singles player Ankita Raina clinched another strong win at the $60,000 ITF event in Istanbul. The sixth seed beat Sofya Lansere 6-4, 6-1 in the second round.

In the doubles on the ATP circuit, Indians were on the losing side in both Houston and Marrakesh.

Rohan Bopanna and partner Dominic Inglot were beaten by Jurgen Melzer and Franko Skugor 6-3, 6-7(2), 10-7 in the doubles quarter-finals in Morocco. Had the Indo-English pair won, they would have played Leander Paes and Benoit Paire.

Meanwhile, the all-Indian pair of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja went down fighting against the top seeds Bob and Mike Bryans 7-6(5), 6-3 in the US.

On the ITF circuit, Sidharth Rawat beat Aliaksandr Liaonenka 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 in the second round of the $25,000 ITF men’s Futures in Shymkent, Kazakhsta. In the quarter-finals, he will play the Russian top seed Roman Safiullin. However, he went down in the doubles as Sagadat Ayap and George Tsivadze beat Rawat and Manish Sureshkumar 6-2, 7-5.

Other results:

Arjun Kadhe beat Guy Orly Iradukunda 6-2, 6-2 in the second round of the $25,000 ITF event in Abuja, Nigeria.

Luka Pavlovic beat SD Prajwal Dev 6-3, 6-1 in the singles while Vasisht Cheruku and SD Prajwal Dev beat Michal Dembek and Yann Wojcik 6-1, 6-3 in the doubles at the $15,000 ITF event in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.