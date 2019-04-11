Ramkumar Ramanathan continued his good run at the ATP Challenger in Taipei reaching the quarter-final with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 Chien Hsun Lo to reach quarter-final. The ninth seed will next take on 13th seed Soon-Woo Kwon. Ramkumar is already in the doubles quarter-final with fellow Indian Saketh Myneni.

However, qualifier Sumit Nagal’s run at the Challenger in Barletta, Italy came to an end after he went down to fourth seed Filippo Baldi 6-3, 6-4.

At the ATP 250 event in Marrakech, Morocco, Leander Paes and his French partner Benoit Paire knocked out fourth seeds Oliver Marach and Philipp Oswald 7-5, 3-6, 12-10 to reach the doubles quarter-finals. Paes could be on collision course with fellow Indian Rohan Bopanna, though. Second seed Bopanna and partner Dominic Inglot advanced to the quarter-finals after a close 0-6, 6-3, 10-8 win over Roman Jebavy and Andreas Molteni.

At the ATP event in Houston, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja set up an important clash with the Bryan Brothers after reaching the doubles quarter-final with a 6-3, 6-7(5), 10-8 victory over Nicholas Monroe and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela.

Among the women, Pranjala Yadlapalli went down 6-1, 6-3 to fifth seed Mayo Hibi $25,000 ITF event in Osaka, Japan. Rutuja Bhosale, partnering Olivia Tjandramulia, beat Chinese pair of Shuyue Ma and YeXin Ma 7-5, 6-4 to reach the doubles semi-final at the $25K ITF event in Hong Kong.

Other results:

Arjun Kadhe beat Hugo Largo 6-4, 6-3 in the first round at the $25,000 ITF event in Abuja, Nigeria

Victoria Kalaitzis beat Sai Samhitha 6-3, 7-6(3) at the $15,000 ITF event in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt in the first round. In the men’s event at the same venue, Kacper Zuk beat Haadin Bava 7-6(1), 6-2.

Sidharth Rawat beat Aliaksandr Liaonenka 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 while Alen Avidzba beat Manish Sureshkumar 6-4, 6-0 at the $25,000 ITF event in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.