Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi on Friday slammed the “timid” authorities that fined Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni only 50 percent of his match fee for an unprecedented confrontation with the on-field umpire during the Indian Premier Premier match on Thursday.

Am aghast w/media calls on Dhoni’s invasion o field as most immature protest against Umpires last night..puzzles me no end why sport scribes r petrified o honest expression against erring established stars..why even authorities are shamelessly timid-50% fine is kid-gloving MSD.! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) April 12, 2019

Crkt was never meant to ‘look’ ugly-never mind if laws o the game are not trespassed-but certain ‘behavioural’ patterns r tantamount 2 bringing disrepute 2 game..nobody was ever bigger than the game which demands highest form of exemplary discipline frm players/officials alike! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) April 12, 2019

The incident happened during the match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. “Cricket was never meant to ‘look’ ugly-never mind if laws of the game are not trespassed-but certain ‘behavioural’ patterns are tantamount to bringing disrepute to game..nobody was ever bigger than the game which demands highest form of exemplary discipline from players/officials alike,” Bedi said.

In a rare instance, Dhoni – who was not in the field of play – lost his cool and rushed out of the dug-out to challenge umpire Ulhas Gandhe after he flip-flopped on a no ball in a match played on Thursday night.

Gandhe had tried to rule a waist high full toss as no ball by Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes. But he reversed his decision after square leg umpire Bruce Oxenford did not signal for it.