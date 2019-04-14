Chennaiyin coach John Gregory bemoaned the hectic schedule of the Super Cup 2019, lashing out at the All India Football Federation after his side suffered a 1-2 defeat to FC Goa in the finals on Saturday.

”They [Chennaiyin FC players] gave everything, which is what you ask as a coach. We are disappointed we did not manage to win the game.

It has been our fourth game in 10 days. Do the math. It is a ridiculous schedule for us. It was pretty evident in the last minutes, we had some tired legs on the field,” he was quoted as saying by Goal.com in the post-match press conference.

Read - Steve Coppell blasts ‘unprofessional’ Super Cup after pull out from I-League clubs

Chennaiyin were among the many ISL clubs to be handed a walkover in the pre-quarters of the tournament after seven I-League clubs did not participate. The Englishman said it was ’ridiculous’ and he had no choice but to accept the decision.

“We had to fly one day to accept a walkover. [We] handed the team sheet in, hung all the kits out, checked our accreditation and there is nobody in the other dressing room.

It is a bit ridiculous but I have come to accept it, have to say. We have to go on with it and can’t do anything about it. I am not a member of the AIFF,” Gregory added.

He rued the lack of chances missed as his team wore out during the game.

“In the three games we played in Super Cup, we got chances and we took them. We didn’t do that today and that’s football. They passed the ball very well, my team was tired towards the end, having to chase the ball against a team like Goa.

We didn’t have to do that against ATK. Goa use the ball as well as anybody in India. It is an awful feeling when you get to a final and are going home second, ”Gregory concluded.

The Marina Machans now turn their attention to the AFC Cup, as they look to win the remaining qualifying matches.