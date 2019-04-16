India’s campaign at the ATP Challenger in Anning, China started on a mixed note with Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan advancing but other Indians losing out.

In what is the first title defence for the India No 1, Prajnesh had to take on compatriot and doubles partner Saketh Myneni in his opener after getting a first-round bye.

The world No 80 won 6-2, 6-4 to reach the third round. Myneni had earlier beaten Vaclav Safranek 6-2, 6-4 in the first round.

India No 2 Ramkumar’s campaign in Anning also began on a winning note as he beat China’s Yan Bai 6-4, 6-4. The Chinese player had beaten Sasi Kumar Mukund 6-1, 6-4 in the first round. The doubles competition for Indian players is yet to begin.

Elsewhere at the Sumit Nagal started with a win at the Sarasota Challenger. He beat Dutchman Jelle Sels 6-7(5),6-2, 6-3 in in a tough first round match.

In the doubles, India’s Divij Sharan and Serbian partner Laslo Djere lose to Ivan Dodig and Eduard Roger-Vasselin 6-2, 6-1 at the Monte Carlo Masters.

In the last week, N Sriram Balaji won his sixth Challenger title in doubles as he and Jonathan Elrich beat Sander Arends and Tristan-Samuel Weissborn 6-3, 6-2 to win the ATP Santaizi Challenger in Taipei.

Ankita Raina, the top-ranked Indian woman, was the runner up at the $60K ITF event in Istanbul, Turkey after losing 6-4, 6-0 to Vitalia Diatchenko in the final.