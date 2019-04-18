Indian para archers returning from an international para-archery competition in Dubai were assigned rooms on the second floor of sports hostel Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium where the elevator was not functioning.

The athletes had to carried up the stairs by their coaches and support staff on Tuesday night, according to a report in the Hindustan Times.

The elevator has reportedly been not functioning for a while, according to another athlete who is also staying in the residential wing.

The report said the elevator had “out of service” sign on its electronic board while a vaulting pole was blocking its entrance. The reporter also witnessed a para athlete being carried down the stairs to the lobby.

“We were told that there were no rooms available on the ground floor, because of which we were accommodated on the second floor. Only one quadriplegic archer, who competes in the W1 category [more than 90% disability], was accommodated on the ground floor,” a para archer from the squad was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. The athletes requested to be anonymous.

The 10-member Indian team has six men and four women archers and had reached New Delhi on Tuesday night.