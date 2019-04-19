In a first of its kind for Indian motorsports, biker Vijay Singh has tested positive for an anabolic steroid and has been provisionally suspended effective from January 25, 2019, according to a report by the Times of India.

The National Anti-Doping Agency had collected the sample of the Jaipur-born racer during Round 4 of the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championships in Greater Noida that was held from November 15 to 18. The report further mentions that Singh tested positive for Stanozolol, which is not common in motorsports compared to other power-heavy sports such as wrestling or weightlifting.

Singh will now have to appear before the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel and present his case.

It is learnt that ADDP collected 344 samples - 269 urine and 75 blood - in the month of March 2019 that also included out-of-competition tests.

Singh primarily competed in the 600cc category on the national circuit. He had earlier won the Grand JK Tyre Racing Championship Finale of the same category in 2015.

Apart from Singh, few other athletes were also provisionally suspended after failing the test. They include Dinesh Kumar (athletics), Daljit Singh (rowing), Raja Raghuram, Himanshu Sharma and Bhavishya (all weightlifting), Amit Kumar and Bhupender Singh (kabaddi), Harpreet Kaur (cycling), Pawan Yadav (10m air pistol) and Sunibala H and Humhimi Lal (judo).