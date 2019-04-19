Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli scored a brilliant century against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Friday to put his team well on top. What was astonishing was the way he paced his innings.
Kohli took 40 balls to get to his first fifty. His next fifty took just 17 balls, taking the KKR bowlers to the cleaners in the final overs. RCB were in command, getting to an imposing 213/4 to put them on course to only their second win in the tournament.
The Indian captain’s latest masterclass, as always, found him breaking a slew of records. This was also his fifth hundred as a captain; four of those came in the historic 2016 season.
RCB need to win every game from here to stand a chance of getting to the playoffs. With Kohli in the mood, sky is the limit for the three-time finallists.
