Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli scored a brilliant century against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Friday to put his team well on top. What was astonishing was the way he paced his innings.

Kohli took 40 balls to get to his first fifty. His next fifty took just 17 balls, taking the KKR bowlers to the cleaners in the final overs. RCB were in command, getting to an imposing 213/4 to put them on course to only their second win in the tournament.

The Indian captain’s latest masterclass, as always, found him breaking a slew of records. This was also his fifth hundred as a captain; four of those came in the historic 2016 season.

RCB need to win every game from here to stand a chance of getting to the playoffs. With Kohli in the mood, sky is the limit for the three-time finallists.

Here are a few Twitter reactions to Kohli’s hundred on Friday:

Most #IPL runs for one team

5326 - Virat Kohli #RCB

4351 - Suresh Raina #CSK

3671 - MS Dhoni #CSK

3589 - AB de Villiers RCB

3546 - Rohit Sharma #MI

3163 - Chris Gayle RCB

3035 - Gautam Gambhir #KKR

3029 - David Warner #SRH#IPL2019#KKRvRCB — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 19, 2019

Virat Kohli has now scored 50-plus runs in each of his last three IPL innings against KKR - 68*, 84, 100 (today)*#KKRvRCB — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) April 19, 2019

That Virat Kohli cover drive alone was worth the price of admission to the Eden Gardens today. This will be a fabulous contest! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 19, 2019

Unbelievable acceleration from the run-machine, the TON-MACHINE! Reaching new heights every time he steps out on the field.

We are out of words for this man. #KKRvRCB #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/oyZZ9Ic0ZQ — Sparsh Telang (@_cricketsparsh) April 19, 2019

Looked scratchy for 2/3 of the innings....but didn’t give up. Moeen’s presence allowed Kohli to bide time. And then the master class to finish. Century number 5. #TonMachine #Kohli #KKRvRCB — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 19, 2019

Talk about intensity and enthusiasm, see Kohli. They're there all day along. No matter what happens. What an acceleration at the end! Dazzling ton!#KKRvRCB — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) April 19, 2019

VIRAT!!!!!!!!!!!🎉🎉🎉 you little biscuit @imVkohli Top knock from @MoeenaliAli as well👏Bowlers to follow through what’s been a very good 1st half — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) April 19, 2019

Take a bow, @imVkohli. Top knock. Speaks volumes of his mental strength. Any captain after such a horrid show in the tournament would be struggling from within. 😍#IPL #KKRvRCB — Ajith Ramamurthy (@Ajith_tweets) April 19, 2019

Considering the situation RCB are in the IPL this season, outstanding effort from @imVkohli. Not giving up! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 19, 2019

That was really enjoy watching that @imVkohli hundred. Quite a few interesting knocks in this years #viviipl where openers are seeing the importance of batting through the innings or going deep. Let’s see if @RCBTweets can defend this total. — ian bishop (@irbishi) April 19, 2019

Most centuries in Twenty20 cricket as captain:



6 - Michael Klinger

5 - VIRAT KOHLI

3 - Chirs Gayle#IPL2019 #KKRvRCB — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) April 19, 2019

Sensational 100. The acceleration from Kohli has been awesome. Moeen set up the carnage and Kohli sealed it dramatically — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 19, 2019