Brazilian tennis player Joao Souza has been provisionally suspended from professional tennis for the second time following a corruption probe, the Tennis Integrity Unit said Friday.

“The suspension relates to an investigation by the TIU into alleged breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program,” said a statement.

Souza, who reached a career high of 69 in 2006 but is currently languishing at 422 on the ATP rankings, was originally banned on March 29, but following a successful appeal he was reinstated on April 8.

“Now, following consideration of additional evidence submitted by the TIU, a provisional suspension has been reimposed,” added the statement.

“No more appeals will be accepted and the suspension will remain in place until further direction is issued by independent Anti-Corruption Hearing Officer Richard McLaren, with effect from April 17.”