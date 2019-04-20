Delhi Capitals bowler Kagiso Rabada has attributed his success in the ongoing Indian Premier League down to his ability to handle pressure situations in matches.

The South African pacer holds the Purple Cap, topping the bowling charts with 19 wickets to his name from nine matches. His bowling has played a huge role in helping the traditionally under-performing Delhi team stay in contention for the playoffs. The Shreyas Iyer-led team currently sit third on the IPL table.

“IPL is a high-pressure environment, where you’ll think of something in the moment and really need to execute,” he was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“It’s about dealing with that pressure. There are always moments in the game where there’s pressure, and we play the game to win, so you have to be able to [thrive on the pressure],” he explained.

Rabada, who has formed a key partnership with fellow countryman Morris for the Capitals, has already claimed two four-wicket hauls this season with a stunning bowling average of 14.57. The 23-year-old revealed he was just building on his strengths.

“I’ve just been working on my skills in the nets, trying to improve in particular areas and also working on the things that I’ve worked on in the past. I try to find a combination of sticking to what works for me, and then reading the game, learning about the game, and learning what can make me a better cricketer.

“It’s a game of simplicity, really. I just practice my good lengths, good lines, and then look to adapt on the day to what’s going to be needed, whether it be variations or whatever ball is required at any particular batsman,” he added.

‘Blessed to be here’

Hardships of the apartheid era had left indelible scars on many Africans and Rabada considers himself “blessed” to have been a part of the ‘Born-Free generation’, with parents who endured tough times to create a level playing field for him.

Rabada hails from a family of accomplished professionals with father Mpho being a doctor and mother Florence working in asset management.

“Yes, support plays a big role. I have been blessed in some sense to get opportunities and be able to thrive in my talent. So I feel fortunate because a lot of kids don’t get that kind of support,” said Rabada.

Born-Free are those coming into existence after the fall of apartheid. Rabada said that his parents, as young Africans, had their share of struggles while they tried to settle down in their professional lives but ensured that he got the best of everything.

“I am glad for everything my parents have done for me, because in the apartheid era, they did not have it easy at all,” he said.

It is his desire to make a difference that encouraged him to form a foundation to help underprivileged children.

“Now I have the opportunity to give back and help the less fortunate through my foundation, it’s coming along nicely. It’s based around cricket but also branches into other sports and education in the future.”

(With agency inputs)